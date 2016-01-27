Elementary students in Sylvania donate water to Flint residents

Students at Highland Elementary Schools are working to give back to the residents of Flint, Michigan who have been impacted by the water crisis.



A water donation drive started Monday and lasts through the end of the week.



It is quickly becoming a district-wide initiative with strong support coming from parents, faculty and students.



Students are encouraged to bring in cases or jugs of water and water filters.



All those items will then be given to ISOH Impact whose workers will deliver the water to Flint residents.



For every lunch sold this week at Highland Elementary School, cafeteria staff will donate a bottle of water. The school will double their donation each day 250 meals are sold.

Highland's Principal Mark Pugh said the drive is all about making a difference in the community.

"I think our goal is to just be as helpful as we can. I think whatever we can get is going to be helpful. And so, the sky is the limit for us," said Pugh. "We try and educate our kids on reading and writing, but we also try to educate them on being good citizens of the community and being socially conscious ... and trying to instill in kids that we need to help out our neighbors."

ISOH Impact is scheduled to make a separate delivery Thursday afternoon to Flint. The non-profit will also make deliveries from other drop off sites across the area.

WTOL will be on the scene when the donations are carried to Flint, MI. Stay tuned for updates.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.