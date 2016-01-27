Don't Waste Your Money: ATMs have 2 more years to switch to chip readers

The new EMV chip cards are supposed to be much safer than old fashioned swipe credit cards. But many reports have been coming in than ever before about credit card skimmers leading to fraud - an issue the chips were supposed to prevent.

It turns out that gas stations and ATMs have two more years to switch to chip readers.

That gives thieves two more years to try to scam as many customers as they can. Since it's getting harder for them to access card numbers at stores, gas pumps have now become their prime target.

In addition to the time delay, not all stores are caught up on the latest technology of chip readers either. Most major grocery chains and smaller businesses are still asking for customers to swipe their cards rather than insert them.

Hopefully card-skimming fraud will be a non-issue by 2018 when ATMs and gas pumps will no longer use the swipe system.

Until then, be extra careful so you don't waste your money.

