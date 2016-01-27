Maritime Academy's superintendent says investigation continues into social media threat

The Superintendent of Maritime Academy says police were called to the school Wednesday morning after a post on social media caused some concern.

Parents have said the post was a threat, but the superintendent says that’s not the case. School remained in session throughout the day and a police investigation was launched to track the original source of the post.

"The post that was on the internet that one of our students actually decided to use was not even a threat towards our school. It was just a random post," said Tom Shafer, Superintendent.

Shafer said that because the school did not know that at first, their immediate reaction was to call police.

A statement was released by the superintendent after the Toledo Police Department got involved that morning.

"An alleged social media threat was directed toward Toledo Maritime Academy last evening. Proper protocol was followed and the police were called immediately. It was discovered that the target of the social media post was not actually Maritime Academy. A student inadvertently passed this post on to a few other students and concern grew. As of now, the origin of the post is unknown - connected to an individual who has never been affiliated with the school. The police are following up with this information. Our students at no time were at any danger and school is still in session today."

Most districts handle potential threats from social media in similar ways.

Maumee and Oregon schools contact their local police departments first, who determine if the threats are credible and decide how to proceed.

It is the policy of TPS schools, like Maritime Academy, to conduct an internal investigation first before contacting the Toledo police.

"If kids and students are going to go on Facebook, they're going to have to understand the consequences of what could possibly happen. And this was a pretty serious matter. So, its going to be dealt with pretty seriously once all the facts are settled," Shafer said.

The incident is still under investigation at this time. Shafer said the consequences for the student who shared the post will be decided once the investigation is complete.



