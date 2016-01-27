Funeral scheduled for Putnam Co. Sheriff Michael Chandler

Putnam County Sheriff Michael Chandler died Wednesday morning.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say he died from complications following a surgery. Details of the surgery have not been released.

Full release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office:

“With deep regrets, we sadly announce that Sheriff Michael Chandler has passed away in the early morning hours of Jan. 27, 2016. He died from complications following surgery. Arrangements are still pending, and we will post more information later. We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Due to the untimely passing of Sheriff Chandler, Lt. David E. Roney was sworn in Wednesday afternoon as Interim Sheriff. He will now oversee the administrative duties and operations of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office and Adult Detention Facility until a successor is appointed to finish out Chandler's term.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine sends his condolences to Chandler's family in the following statement:

"Fran and I were saddened to hear of the death of Putnam County Sheriff Michael Chandler. Sheriff Chandler cared about his community and was the consummate law enforcement leader. I was pleased to see Sheriff Chandler at our recent emergency meeting on heroin with his fellow sheriffs and law enforcement partners fighting this important battle. He will be missed by all of us at the Attorney General’s Office and BCI. Fran and I send our sincere condolences to his wife, Jane, and children, Aaron and Stacie."

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office sends condolences:

"Sheriff John Tharp along with the entire staff of the Lucas County Sheriff's Office are deeply saddened that Putnam County Sheriff Michael Chandler has passed. Sheriff Tharp has asked that our community keep our neighbors of Putnam County and the friends and family of Sheriff Chandler in their thoughts. Members of the Lucas County Sheriff's Office will attend and support services of Sheriff Chandler."

Visitation for Sheriff Chandler is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 29 from noon until 8 p.m. at the Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home in Fort Jennings, Oh.

Sheriff Chandler’s Funeral is Saturday at 10 a.m. at Fist Assembly of God Church in Delphos, Oh.

WTOL 11 will post further details of the death as more information is released.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.