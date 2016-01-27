Crews battle house fire in Perrysburg Wednesday morning

Firefighters continue to battle a house fire in Perrysburg Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the 11,000 block of Kingsgate Court around 6:30 a.m, located off Louisiana near the post office.

A person staying in the home who called 911 said the fire started in a utility room. The caller said natural gas could be smelled inside.

The homeowner was out of the town when the fire started.

Everyone inside made it out safely and no injuries have been reported.

At 8 a.m., flames could still be seen coming from the roof. It's unclear how badly the house was damaged by the flames.

