Toledo City Council considers resolution to declare Lake Erie 'impaired'

Should the US EPA declare Lake Erie impaired? It's a question members of Toledo City Council considered Tuesday afternoon, as water experts look to avoid a future water crisis.

The Toledo City Council cannot declare Lake Erie impaired, that's up to the US EPA. But people who want the declaration are urging council members to support a resolution and let the EPA know they want the job done.

"Declaring it impaired would bring a process that would identify all the sources contributing the algae-causing pollution, mainly phosphorus, into western Lake Erie," said Adam Rissien, agricultural and water policy director with the Ohio Environmental Council. "So we'd have an identification of the sources and how much each source would need to be reduced in order to restore water quality to the lake."

Rissien says declaring the lake impaired would set total daily maximum loads or TDMLs on the amount of phosphorus allowed in the lake - phosphorus being one of the things that in excess can contribute to toxins in the water.

"It would assign a reduction value to the amount of reduction for each source," said Rissien. "For agriculture, there'd be a number. For waste-water treatment plants, there'd be a number."

But Karl Gebhardt, deputy director for water resources and Lake Erie programs with the Ohio EPA, says declaring Lake Erie impaired isn't necessary.

He says TDMLs are already on every watershed in the Maumee basin.

"We are in the middle of developing the western Lake Erie basin collaborative implementation strategy, which will put in place a plan for implementing both non-point and the point-source side of addressing nutrient issues going into Lake Erie," said Gebhardt.

City council could vote to send a resolution to the US EPA as early as Tuesday.

Lucas County Commissioners have thrown their support behind declaring Lake Erie impaired.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.