Super Bowl: A long history

A lot has changed in 50 years. Gas used to be less than 30 cents per gallon and there was no such thing as a cell phone. But America's most watched game, The Super Bowl, has also undergone plenty of changes.

The big game has evolved and Super Bowl 50 may just rank as the "best of all time."

The first Super Bowl was January 15, 1967. It was between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers. This year the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos play. And that's not the only difference.

Dr. Ray Schneider is a sports management professor at Bowling Green State University. He says, "when you think of the first world championship as they called it, the commissioner Pete Rosel didn't want the TV Crews showing the empty stands because there were 30 thousand empty seats. And to think now they're selling tickets for upwards of four thousand dollars."

Back then tickets topped out at $12 a piece.

"This is an event that gives people a reason to gather. It gives people a reason to get together," says Dr. Schneider.

Studies have shown 30 percent of people watch the Super Bowl just for the ads, which have also changed over the years.

In the 60s, 70s and 80s a combined $299 million was spent on advertisements. An average of $377 million dollars is expected to be spent for the Super Bowl this year.

Dr. Schneider says, "the early 80s was the first time we had the game and we had the advertisements and the halftime show."

BGSU also has some Super Bowl ties. For the past five years they've sent students to volunteer at the Super Bowl to get an understanding of what goes on behind the scenes. They've also had former players, like Phil Villapiano of the 1971 Oakland Raiders and Chris Jones of the New England Patriots, play in Super Bowls.

"Its a great thing for our university - the publicity and the pride," says Dr. Schneider.

If we're talking about the evolution of football, we have to talk about the Ohio State vs. Michigan game. Locally it is huge, but is it bigger than the Super Bowl?

Dr. Schneider says, "when the game has implications in addition to just the traditional rivalry, when there's a championship at stake, certainly. The Ohio State versus Michigan game has quite a bit more pre-game hype and buzz."

The most hype will come from Bronco and Panther fans as they watch veteran Peyton Manning play against the exciting Cam Newton.

This year you can watch the Super Bowl right here on WTOL 11. The game is on Sunday, February 7. Kickoff between the Broncos and Panthers is set for 6:30 p.m.

