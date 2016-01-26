Prosecution rebuttals in day five of Russell Adkins trial

Day five of the Russell Adkins trial has wrapped, and the end is near in this 32-year-old case.

In court Tuesday, the prosecution called their rebuttal witness to the stand - Dr. Stephen Symes, a forensic pathologist.

Symes testified that he sees three impact points on Dana's skull, not one, like the defense's witness stated.

He stated that based on his analysis of her second autopsy, it appeared that her injuries were more consistent with a beating, rather than falling. But the defense argued that in one of Symes's reports about his analysis, he states that injuries sustained from falling out of a vehicle can be variable and unpredictable.

Both the prosecution and the defense rested after Tuesday's testimony. Court will be back in session Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. The day will begin with closing arguments, and then the case will be handed over to the jury for deliberation.

WTOL 11's Vanessa Fayz will be there every step of the way with the latest details from inside the courtroom.

