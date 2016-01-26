Ottawa Hills Elementary holds book drive for kids in Liberia

For the next two weeks, Ottawa Hills Elementary students will be collecting books and money donations to give to kids in Liberia.

"There's one person over there who wishes they had a book, and you know that you're going to help them soon and they're going to get that book," said Will Berschback, 6th grader and student council co-president.

Over the years the 4th, 5th and 6th grade student council members have used the school's book fair as a way to collect books to send to kids in other countries. First it was Guatemala; then Haiti. And this year it's Liberia.

This week and next week they're asking people to donate new or gently used books for any and all ages. They're also accepting money donations to help with the shipping costs. Each 55 pound barrel can hold up to about 100 books, but it costs $150 per barrel to send them.

The student council members say they were upset when they found out that a lot of students in Liberia don't have books to read. But this book drive is changing all that.

"It's important because I think that all kids should be able to read. And that maybe they want to do something, but they don't have the information to know how to do it or how to become someone that they want to. And I think if we give them books, they can fulfill what they want to do," said Teddy Perozek, 6th grader and student council co-president.

To donate you can either send the books and/or money to school with your child or you can simply d rop it off at the school office up until the end of next week. The school asks that you don't donate any books about magic.

