WTOL 11 reflects on loss of two Toledo firefighters two years later

Two years ago our community was introduced to two heroes - Toledo Firefighters Stephen Machcinski and Jamie Dickman.

For most the time has flown by, for their families it's hard to believe it's been two years.

This past year Jamie Dickman's family was ready to share their story of how they have coped with their son's death.

"There's a lot of dark days, a lot of and dark times. Even though we put on the smile, I'm good with the facade, I'm getting really good at it, but there are still those dark times," said Linda Dickman, Jamie's Mother.

Earlier this year Stephen and Jamie were honored on a local level when the Private Stephen Machcinski and Jamie Dickman Memorial Endowment Scholarship was awarded to an aspiring firefighter.

And there was also recognition on a national level as our local hero's names were added to the National Fallen Firefighter's Memorial this fall.

"These are extraordinary people we honor today, these are extraordinary Americans," said President Barack Obama, while delivering a speech to families at the National Fallen Firefighter Memorial.

"It was a great tribute to our firefighters and the rest of the firefighters who gave their lives. This is a very proud profession and today was another example," said Toledo Fire Chief Luis Santiago.

The Dickman's and Machcinski's were also honored for their loved ones sacrifice.

"It's bitter sweet. It's kind of like going through all the things that we had to go through that week, but we'll get through it, it's just hard," said Linda.

And they've done just that, finding strength to move forward through a charity created in their son's honor called The Live Your Dream Foundation.

"We wanted to make sure we did it right and the way it would honor Jamie and the way he would want it. So there has been a lot of thought and tears that have went into this," said Libby Cheney, Jamie's sister.

The Dickman's say they are so thankful for the support they continue to get from Toledo, even two years after their loss.

