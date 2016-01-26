PA man arrested after troopers seize $19K worth of cocaine in Sandusky Co.

A Pennsylvania man was arrested early Tuesday morning after Ohio troopers found nearly 200 grams of cocaine in his car.

Troopers stopped the car on I-80 in Sandusky County around 12:55 a.m. for an equipment violation.

A U.S. Board Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted the trooper that drugs may be in the car. A subsequent search revealed 198 grams of cocaine under the passenger seat.

An additional 32 grams were found elsewhere in the vehicle – making the total street value of the drugs seized about $19,000.

The driver, Omar Griffin, 22 of Aliquippa, PA was arrested and taken to the Sandusky County Jail. He faces a first-degree felony charge of possession of cocaine.

