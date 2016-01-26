60-year-old woman becomes Taekwondo master with 7th degree black belt

A local woman just hit a major accomplishment – she earned her seventh degree black belt.

Carol Vanizle is 60 years young and can take on anyone. The new belt makes her a Taekwondo master.

And she’s now the highest ranking woman in her belt category in the US International Taekwondo Federation.

“There’s very few women in martial arts,” said Vanizle. “Especially at my level – there is very few women. Usually, everywhere I go I am the only woman at my rank.”

Vanizle says her sons inspired her to get into the sport after watching the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

