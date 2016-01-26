Former Stroh Center director under investigation for mishandling cash

Back in August of 2015, Bowling Green State University discovered irregularities with the way cash was being handled at Ohio High School Athletic Association tournaments held at the Stroh Center.

In response, BGSU immediately suspended Ben Spence, the Director of the Stroh Center at the time, who then later resigned in October.

The Wood County Prosecutor's Office has since been conducting an investigation.

At this point, where the money went is still unknown.

The prosecutor's office says the earliest this case could go before the grand jury would be next week.

BGSU released a statement saying in part, "The University will not comment about that investigation while it is ongoing. Spence resigned...and is no longer employed at Bowling Green State University."

