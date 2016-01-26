Police need help identifying man who robbed Toledo motel - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police need help identifying man who robbed Toledo motel

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Police Department needs your help identifying a man who robbed a Toledo motel.

Police say the man went into the Motel 6 on Heatherdowns just after 8 p.m. on Jan. 21 with a gun.

The security pictures show that the man tried to allude employees by making a phone call before making his demands.

It’s unknown what the man got away with.

Anyone who recognized the man is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

