Police need help identifying man who robbed Toledo motel

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

The Toledo Police Department needs your help identifying a man who robbed a Toledo motel.

Police say the man went into the Motel 6 on Heatherdowns just after 8 p.m. on Jan. 21 with a gun.

The security pictures show that the man tried to allude employees by making a phone call before making his demands.

It’s unknown what the man got away with.

Anyone who recognized the man is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

