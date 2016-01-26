Residents voice safety concerns at Ottawa Hills deer cull meeting

A plan to thin out the deer population in Ottawa Hills, has several residents concerned about their safety.

Tuesday, village council heard suggestions from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) about how to safely reduce the deer population, which includes using bow hunters.

Joan Hausknecht, a Toledo resident, attended the meeting because her yard backs to Ottawa Hills. She believes her safety is at risk when the deer cull goes into effect. Hausknecht voiced her concerns to council members during the meeting.

"My family or my children gets killed or injured by a bow hunter or another kinds of means, you cannot guarantee anyone's safety here," said Hausknecht.

Council member Jeff Gibbs says a specific plan about the deer cull has not been decided.

"I think that through the proper management and development of the plan. We can minimize those risks to the citizens and neighbors in the community," said Gibbs.

He says several things still need to happen before a cull could begin. Gibbs says a plan needs to be developed and approved by council. Next the ODNR needs to give the okay or give advice on changes that need to take place.

Ottawa Hills will be conducting an aerial survey in the near future to get an accurate count of the current deer population. Village officials say about $5,000 dollars is budgeted for the deer cull.

