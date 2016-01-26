New technology gives those deemed legally blind chance to see clearly

People in Toledo who are legally blind are getting the chance to test out some cutting-edge technology, allowing them to see things they never have before. It's all thanks to eye wear developed by a Canadian company called eSight.

One of the people testing the technology is Tim Tegge. He was born with Stargardt's disease.

"The parts of the retina that help you see, that part's damaged for me, so I've never had a drivers license. I have to read with magnifiers," said Tegge.

With the eSight eye wear, Tegge was able to read parts of the eye chart he didn't even know existed.

"I could see facial expressions that are only imagined in my mind. I read a menu at arms length away that I would have to read with a 10x magnifier," said Tegge.

The goggles are fitted with a camera and Organic LED screens. Basically, wearers are looking at reprocessed video in real time. With two dials and four buttons, wearers can adjust magnification and contrast to allow them to see clearly.

The Sight Center of Northwest Ohio is hosting demonstrations for people who are legally blind, giving them the chance to try them out.

To learn more about the eSight demonstrations contact the Sight Center of Northwest Ohio at 419-720-3937.

The technology costs $15,000 and is not covered by insurance.

