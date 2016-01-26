Web chat on Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy with Sara's Garden

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, Judy Burkholder, RN stopped by WTOL 11 to teach our viewers more about Sara's Garden, a local non-profit organization that specializes in Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Conductive Education, Autism Intervention and Sensory Integration for children and adults with disabilities.

Burkholder is the organization's Clinic Director and serves on the Board of Directors.

During Tuesday's chat, Burkholder answered questions about the non-profit and what they do. Watch the Q&A in the video player above!

Sara's Garden services include:

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

Conductive Education

Autism Intervention

Sensory Integration

The program started as a facility that treated only children with Cerebral Palsy but now serves clients of all ages and multiple conditions, including ALS, Autism, Cancer, Stroke, etc.

Sara's Garden is situated on 9.5 acres in Wauseon. Current facilities include:

Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment Center

The Hope Center/New Horizons Academy

Off-site Jackson House for clients to stay at when traveling from out of the area.

Read more about the history and mission of Sara's Garden here.

