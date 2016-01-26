Help feed firefighters in honor of Toledo's fallen heroes

Tuesday marks the two-year anniversary of the deaths of two Toledo firefighters.

Jamie Dickman and Stephen Machinski died while fighting a fire in north Toledo.

Ray Abou-Arab is accused of setting the fire that killed the men. A trial date has still not been set for the case.

FALLEN HEROES

To honor the firefighters killed in the tragic event, you can get involved in the Week of Feast. All you have to do is cook dinner for a local fire house.

Anyone interested should go to the Toledo Strong website to find a fire house to help.

