Man in 'bad shape' after being robbed, shot, run over in central Toledo

The Toledo Police Department is investigating a violent incident in central Toledo early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to Parkside Boulevard near Nebraska Avenue after a man was robbed, shot several times and run over with a vehicle.

Officers on scene say the victim is in “bad shape.”

Detectives have been going door to door in the area since about 4:30 a.m. trying to find information. There is currently no suspect in the incident.

