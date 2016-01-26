Man dies after early morning crash on I-75 in Wood County

A 67-year-old man is dead after a semi crash in Wood County early Tuesday morning.

Troopers were called to the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 194 in Perrysburg Township around 1:30 a.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jason Matthews, 36, was experiencing mechanical troubles with his truck while driving north on the interstate. Officials say he was driving slow and had his hazard lights on.

Frank Hogle, 67, was also driving a semi north and crashed into Matthews’ vehicle.

Matthews was taken to Mercy ER in Perrysburg with minor injuries. Hogle was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital in Toledo where he died from his injuries.

Northbound lanes of I-75 were closed and restricted for multiple hours while crews cleared the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

