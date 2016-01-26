World Health Organization foresees outbreak of Zika virus

The World Health Organization says it foresees an outbreak of a mosquito-borne virus that causes birth defects throughout the Americas - and it's prompted travel warnings.

The Zika virus comes from infected mosquitoes in certain tropical areas, and in unborn children medical experts say it may lead to microcephaly or an under-developed head.

The WHO, along with the CDC has issued a travel warning, recommending that pregnant women postpone any trips to at-risk areas such as Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Brazil.

Right now, the latest from the WHO says the virus will likely spread to all countries in the Americas, with the exception of Canada and Chile, and it’s making some moms-to-be nervous.

Major epidemics of #Zika may occur in cities globally as environments where mosquitoes can live & breed are increasing due to urbanization — WHO (@WHO) January 27, 2016

Information is the key to avoiding Zika infection

Dr. Lance Talmage from the University of Toledo’s Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology says a vaccine to prevent the Zika virus from spreading will likely be developed in the coming year.

I would simply avoid those areas where the virus has been found, take your vacation someplace else. It's just not wise to get exposed to that virus. Certainly if somebody is in one of those areas, using mosquito repellant, taking all the precautions, I don't think they should be alarmed. I think in the U.S., and if they stay away from those areas that are infested with these mosquitoes, they're safe. The CDC and WHO are on top of this now, they know it's a risk, and they will make recommendations to people from here on to try to avoid these problems,” he said.

The WHO also advises that any pregnant women or women who wish to become pregnant plan to travel to Zika-infested areas that they consult their healthcare provider before leaving and upon return.

