Junction Community Coalition, TMACOG look to turn blight into green space

For the past 18 months, Junction Avenue neighbors, TMACOG, and other agencies have been working together to come up with a plan to improve the Junction Avenue area.

"I live, work, and raise my children in this community, so it's more important that we give back, rather than to ask what the community can do for us," said Alicia Smith, neighborhood activist with Junction Community Coalition.

Monday night, the plan was revealed. Four priority areas were outlined for improvements that included walkways, development, and creating green spaces.

The goal is to take abandoned lots and turn them into green space. But the green areas aren't just for show, they'll also function as a way to manage storm water runoff.

"Things like rain gardens, tree planting, all sorts of different green features that can help to prevent flooding and improve water quality," said Kari Gerwin, water quality planner with TMACOG.

Gerwin says rain gardens use engineered soils and plants to put water back into the ground.

"So when it rains, we don't have these large runoff events coming from roofs, and sidewalks, and streets, going directly out into our waterways, instead they're going into these green features," said Gerwin.

Now that the big plan is revealed, Smith says the next step is to work with schools and children.

"To look at the scientific rain gardens that we're going to put into place, taking those vacant homes down, and creating beautiful green spaces for them," said Smith.

Plan creators also must now look for funding, whether through gr ants or private investors.

