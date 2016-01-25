North Toledo residents left in the dark, want answers

A lack of lighting is causing some safety concerns in one part of town.

People who live in North Toledo near Galena Street say a stretch of road between Central and Champlain is in the dark.

"It is very, very dark at night... it is pitch dark, you see nothing," said Sy Kreais.

"There's streetlights, but they're all out. Seven of them right in front of us here," said Larry Warnimont.

"You're driving down the street and you just not see anyone because the lighting is so bad here," said Alfonso Narvaez.

That's how people who live in the area describe that stretch of Galena. They say it causes a major safety concern for drivers and pedestrians and they say a lack of lighting attracts crime.

"We're working pretty hard to get the neighborhood straightened up and we just need some lighting to prevent crime. People could hide in the bushes down there, there's a junk yard, they could get up against that fence and you'd never see them," said Kreais.

"At night we travel around and if we see a streetlight that's out, we put a yellow ribbon around it, call Edison and they usually take care of it in two or three days," said Warnimont.

He says the lights on Galena south of Greenbelt Parkway have been out for at least a month. WTOL cameras captured one of them flickering on and off.

Neighbors say the problem is even worse because no streetlights exist as you head up toward Central by the Toledo Correctional Institution. They say additional lighting would make a big difference in the area.

"It would give our neighborhood a sense of identity again and let people know we are not the forgotten neighborhood. We are a neighborhood that truly means something," said Narvaez.

The City of Toledo says these lights are their responsibility, not Toledo Edison's. They plan to send a crew to inspect the lights on Wednesday.

