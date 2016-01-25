AJ Achter prepares for Spring Training with the Angels here at home

AJ Achter has had an eventful off-season. In November, he was picked up off waivers by the Phillies. A few weeks later, he was on the move again and claimed by the Los Angeles Angels.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” said Achter. “It’s something that’s uncharted territory for me being with the Twins for my whole career. But it’s a new opportunity. It’s a team that wanted me and went out and claimed me. So I’m looking forward to that opportunity.”

Achter still lives in Northwest Ohio during the off-season. He’s spent this winter working out with Dan Jones at EAO Sports in Sylvania. He’s been able to add 13 pounds and will head to Spring Training in the best shape of his career.

Now, just a few weeks away pitchers and catchers reporting, he’s scaled back the lifting and is getting his arm ready for the season.

“I threw my first bullpen last week out at the University of Toledo," he said. "Things are starting to amp up a little bit. The pitch counts getting up there. Just making sure I’m healthy and ready to roll so when it comes February 18, when pitchers and catchers report, I’m ready to go.”

He’s spent most of his professional career in the minor leagues. But he had success last season in the final couple months with the Twins and the big league level. Now, with the Angels, he’s hoping to get a shot with the big club out of Spring Training.

“When they claimed me, they told me I have a chance to compete for a job. So that’s all I can really ask for at this point. Whatever happens will happen, but I’m gonna give it my best shot that’s for dang sure," he said.

