Super Bowl footballs hand-made in Ohio for 50 years

It's a tradition that goes beyond the gridiron. Just down I-75 in Ada, Ohio the Wilson factory has been making every Super Bowl football for the past 50 years.

Thirty-nine years. That's how many NFL seasons and Super Bowls Michelle Burkett has had a hand in making a key piece of the puzzle - the footballs.

Burkett is the first stop of the 28-step process.

"We pull the hides over and then we have to look through it to see what we gonna cut," she said.

Like cut-out cookies, Michelle cuts the panels for each football.

"I tell all the little kids this is a big cookie cutter," Burkett said.

She then stacks them in groups of four and off they go to be sown, laced and inflated.

Each day Michelle cuts enough panels to make 800-900 footballs, and more than she'd like to think about in her 39-year career at Wilson.

"It's quite a bit. I couldn't even imagine how much it is. Millions. I really don't want to know that," she said.

And while Michelle says she's not really a football fan, she does watch the game with her husband, occasionally giving herself some much deserved credit.

"I always tell my husband, that might have been my ball there," Burkett said.

And Michelle is just one of the 150 employees who help make more than 3,000 footballs a day, something plant manager Dan Riegel says is a craft.

"We don't have automation. The ball's still sown together by hand. It's turned right-side out by hand. It's laced up by hand. It's a craft job. And these people are skilled craftsmen is what they are. And that's why they make the best football in the world," Riegel said.

Each and every one of the footballs you see on Super Bowl Sunday come from Ada, Ohio. And whether they make it to that Super Bowl stage or a store shelf, each one is hand-made with a whole lot of love.

