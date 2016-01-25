Allen Gant weighs options after ending four years with U of M

When Jim Harbaugh took over he made it clear that players aren’t guaranteed a fifth year of eligibility. Allen Gant is one of the guys who falls under that umbrella.

He’s already got his degree from Michigan and now has to weigh his future options.

“I never really thought I’d see this day coming,” said Gant. "Four year ago when I committed, I thought I’d be here all years of my eligibility. It’s pretty tough, but I think with the guidance I have with my family, especially my father, it helped me out a lot.”

Gant is free to transfer anywhere in the country and can play right away as a graduate student. He’s now weighing all of his options.

“The main thing is I’ve got my degree so I’ve got a lot of options coming up. Whether it’s the workforce or potentially being a (Graduate Assistant) or also playing. So, I do have a lot of options and when it comes down to making this decision, it’s gonna be what’s best for me," he said.

Despite Harbaugh’s decision to not gr ant him an extra year of eligibility, Gant has no ill will towards his head coach.

“He’s a great coach. Everybody saw it coming from a five win season to a ten win season. He’s a really, really, really, great coach so he knows exactly what he’s doing. It’s part of the system and there are a lot of guys who have been through the system. So, like it or you don’t like it, that’s just the way things are," he said. "Give him a lot of credit, he’s helped me out a lot this past season. He’s also told me he’d help me out and recommend me to any other places for the rest of this year.”

Multiple schools have already reached out to Gant and he will make a decision on his future plans in the coming weeks.

