Mother, grandmother indicted for endangering children after shooting of 6-yr-old

On Monday, the Lucas County Grand Jury indicted both Mecca and Thessa Canty in connection to the shooting of Mecca's 6-year-old daughter last month.

Both are charged with endangering children. The mother is also charged with tampering with evidence.

Back on Dec. 14, police were called to ProMedica Toledo Hospital after a 6-year-old, taken to the hospital by her grandmother, was treated for a gunshot wound to the thigh.

Originally, the young girl told police she was taking the trash out with her mother at a home in the 2100 block of Alvin Street when a black vehicle pulled up and started shooting.

But police found no evidence to back up the girl’s account of the incident and began searching for her mother, Mecca Canty, 21, to get her version of the story.

According to court documents, Mecca cleaned up her daughter’s blood and shell casings at the apartment where the shooting happened. A warrant was then quickly issued for her arrest.

On Jan. 4, police located Mecca and she was officially charged with both endangering children and tampering with evidence.

