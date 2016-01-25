Russell Adkins trial picks back up Monday as prosecution calls last witness

As the trial against Russell Adkins picked back up this week, the prosecution called one last witness to the stand.

On Monday, Lt. Christopher Kinn, an accident reconstruction specialist for the Ohio State Highway Patrol who was asked about a year ago to look at the case, was the first to take the stand.

Prosecution questioned him about his opinion on the consistency of Russell's story that Dana fell out of his car. And he, like other witnesses, testified that based off of his research into the case, her injuries, as well as the position of her body when she was found and where she was found, were not consistent with her falling out of a vehicle.

Then, using a formula to measure how far a body would slide or tumble if they fall out of a vehicle moving 20 to 25 miles per hour, Kinn demonstrated that Dana would have slide anywhere between 20 to 31 feet.

"Generally when of two things happened, they hit and then they either slide just across that surface or they tumble as they come to final rest. I mean, most people, in most of the crashes I've seen, they don't just plop down," said Kinn.

The defense argued that he was not there in 1982, and had no measurements from that day to go off of, nor any photographs.

But Kinn stated that regardless of him not being there, based on the information he had from written reports he could use his knowledge to try to determine what type of injuries Dana would have had if she had fallen out of a moving car.

The defense then argued that perhaps Dana's head was the first thing to hit the pavement, and that's why she didn't have the injuries to the rest of her body that Kinn would expect.

But he said while that theory is possible, it's unlikely.

Kinn was the prosecution's last witness. The defense then called their first witness, a fellow accident reconstruction specialist, to the stand.

He said without enough evidence he was not able to form an opinion into whether or not Adkins' story could be true.

The prosecution then quickly pointed out, that the defense's reconstruction specialist wasn't given the original autopsy to review.

The defense then called forensic pathologist Dr. Werner Spitz to the stand, whose opinion about what happened to Dana greatly differs from that of Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett's, one of prosecution's witnesses.

Spitz says he doesn't believe that the fractures to Dana's skull were caused by three blows to the head. Rather he believes it was one that radiated into other fracture lines. He says from his analysis, her skull fracture appears to be caused by a very hard, flat surface. The severe bruising on the back of Dana's skull that Dr. Scala-Barnett said was blood pooling in the inside of her head, Dr. Spitz says could be caused by her laying on the grid of her casket for more than 30 years.

There's been a lot of questions from the prosecution about why there were no lacerations to the back of Dana's head, if she really did fall out of the car, and hit her head on the pavement. Their witnesses believe it's because that's not what happened at all. But Dr. Spitz has a different opinion.

"There are different possibilities for that. One is probably the most likely that the hair provided a shield from abrasion," said Spitz.

Court will be back in session Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Judge Kelsey says if everything goes according to schedule, deliberations could start as early as Tuesday afternoon.

WTOL 11's Vanessa Fayz will be inside the courtroom all day Tuesday with the latest updates.

