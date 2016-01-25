St. Hedwig church to lose its consecration

It's the end of an era in the Polish Village. Catholic Diocese Bishop Daniel E. Thomas announced on Sunday that St. Hedwig church is going to lose its consecration.

St. Hedwig church is the original Polish church in the diocese and a fixture in the Polish Village for decades. The final regular mass was held at St. Hedwig on August 26, 2012. On that day, one parishioner fought back tears, telling us, “Well I'm not happy. I can't say anything else."

Emotions ran high on that day, but St. Hedwig was still available for weddings and funerals, even though parishioners had merged with St. Adalbert

parish four years earlier.

But Bishop Thomas said St. Hedwig has remained unused for any purpose, including divine worship and other liturgical purposes, since July

of 2014. Thomas said in a statement on Monday:

“The parish requested in 2015 that a decree of relegation be issued. The upkeep of St. Hedwig church has become onerous, presenting a variety of challenges to the parish, both financially and through daily care and maintenance."

Retired Father Pail Kwiatkowski was St. Hedwig pastor from 1984 to 1994. He realizes the structural problems and the cost to overcome them made this decree inevitable.

“Oh, very sad. We knew it was coming, especially as shingles start coming down from the roof and they had to block off the passageway, so people,

for their safety.” Kwiatkowski said. “And you know in a way, it's good to know for sure because people are wondering, should we get a committee to raise funds or what should we do? Now we know for sure.”

The Bishop said the Decree of Relegation means the sacred building will formally lose its consecration and according to canon (church) law, this allows for items in the building to be used elsewhere and allows for the chance that the building could now be sold.

Current Saints Adalbert & Hedwig Parish pastor Jacob Gordon told parishioners in a note in the Sunday church bulletin that more information

on the future of the church building will be published at a later time once certain decisions are made. The Rev. Gordon also told parishioners that they should, “…feel free to provide any comments and/or thoughts you may have to myself or to a member of our parish Finance and Pastoral Councils.”

The explanation of the decree by the Bishop was also included in the church bulletin.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.