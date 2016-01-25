UT president speaks out on alleged violent incident

Social media posts about an alleged violent incident involving University of Toledo students has prompted the University's President Dr. Sharon Gaber to speak out to students, staff and faculty.

While specific details on the alleged altercation were not released, Dr. Gaber's letter indicates that the violence could have potentially been racially-motivated.

"I was deeply disturbed," said Dr. Gaber. "Obviously we take those (allegations) seriously, we are looking into them, but felt that it was important that people knew that we were looking and responding. At this point, across the country, there's a bigger conversation about what's going on with race, and university campuses were a part of that. We have to understand what that looks like here at UT."

Though Dr. Gaber said the incident in question happened at an off-campus location, safety of students at the university is a priority, and UT has a "no tolerance" policy for violence against them. As a parent of college-age students herself, that's something that also resonates with Dr. Gaber.

"How are parents going to want to send their children here, if we're not cognizant of that? Everybody has said, 'clearly that's important,'" said Dr. Gaber. "Clearly, you think about sending your child to a campus, and you want to ensure (safety.) So we're looking at everything that we can."

UT police has been in contact with Toledo police, which is investigating. The University of Toledo's Division of Student Affairs is also moving forward with a Student Code of Conduct investigation. Dr. Gaber said while confirmed details are scarce at this time, she hopes it was an isolated incident.

"I certainly hope that's accurate, but I think that's (something) the investigation will look into," said Dr. Gaber. "That's the plan associated with having the conversation, and putting together a plan. We have to have the conversation. Again, we think about it as part of the national conversation. We're a player within that and in an urban area, we want to make sure that we're doing everything we can on this campus to make sure that we maintain the concept of inclusiveness."

In fact, for Dr. Gaber, UT's culture of diversity was what drew her to campus in the first place.

"I believe that most people feel that way. I think this was an incident that occurred that we don't understand all of the details and we have to understand what was done, what was said, what was done disrespectfully...and know what are we going to do to ensure that's not going to happen again," said Dr. Gaber.

Beginning later this week, the university will hold previously-planned sessions on diversity for students, staff and community members focusing on strengthening UT's commitment to it.

"What I think we want (out of this) is a diversity plan that helps guide the University to look forward," said Dr. Gaber. "Where are we going with student enrollment, with our campus culture, with expectations of civility and how we work together. And I think it's going to be a discussion. It's not Sharon saying 'this is the way it's going to be.' It's the campus having input and saying this is what's important to us as a university."

While the outcome of an investigation is pending, Dr. Gaber said there will be necessary consequences.

"I assume that there will be action," she said. "There are already some interim steps that occur anytime you go through the Student Code of Conduct, so we're doing that. I think everybody should rest assure that there will be actions, it's understanding what those look like and who are the players associated with it."

Campus Conversations on Diversity are open to all and will be held:

For students on Thursday, Jan. 28, from 7 to 9 p.m. in Student Union Room 2592 and on Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Health Education Building Room 100 on Health Science Campus.

For faculty on Tuesday, Feb. 2, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Health Education Building Room 103 on Health Science Campus.

For staff on Thursday, Feb. 4, from noon to 2 p.m. in Health Education Building Room 103 on Health Science Campus.

For the Toledo community on Monday, Feb. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kent Public Library, 3101 Collingwood Blvd.

