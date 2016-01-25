Deadline soon approaching to get your dog license

Dog owners listen up! You have until February 1 to get your dog license.

Not only is it required by law, but it can also help you find your furry friend if they go missing.

“If that dog bites someone or is injured, we want to make sure we get that rightful owner contacted immediately,” said Lucas County Auditor Anita Lopez.

She says the public's safety is her biggest concern. And if you don't register your dog by the deadline, the $25 fee will double.

If you were planning to go to the Pet Supplies Plus on Talmadge, Lopez says it did not gather the proper information to issue dog tags and will no longer be able to do so.

“Pet Supplies Plus is an agent of the auditor's, so they're required by law on my behalf to sell license's. Citizens are paying the dog licenses fee because they trust us to gather that information and return their dog if something were to happen. But if the vendor does not gather information they cannot continue to do business,” said Lopez.

The auditor’s office is also looking for the owners that were issued these four dog tag numbers:

16-05658

16-05659

16-05660

16-05661

They are urging them to come forward so their information can be registered.

The auditor's office has more than 20 vendors that sell tags in Lucas County. Here are some of those locations:

Babette's Grooming Salon: 1476 Alexis Rd. Toledo, OH 43612

Canine Care & Control: 410 S. Erie St. Toledo, OH 43604

Downtown License Bureau: 1600 Madison Ave. Toledo, OH 43604

Everything for Pets: 2674 Woodville Rd. Northwood,OH 43619

Gladieux Do It Best: 5120 Navarre Ave. Oregon, OH 43616

Heatherdowns License Bureau: 4460 Heatherdowns Blvd. Toledo, OH

Island Variety: 722 Dearborn St. Toledo, OH 43605

Market Place West License Bureau: 3606 W. Sylvania Ave. Toledo, OH 43623

Oregon License Bureau: 3016 Navarre Ave. Oregon, OH 43616

Pet Supplies Plus: 849 W. Alexis Rd. Toledo, OH 43612 5315 Airport Hwy. Toledo, OH 43615 6926 W. Central Ave. Toledo, OH 43617

Sylvania License Bureau: 4900 N. McCord Rd. Sylvania, OH 43560

The Andersons: 530 Illinois Ave. Maumee, OH 43537 4701 Talmadge Rd. Toledo, OH 43623

Titgemeier's: 701 Western Ave. Toledo, OH 43609

Toledo Humane Society: 827 Illinois Ave. Maumee, OH 43537

Total Pet Care: 2814 Glendale Ave. Toledo, OH 43614 3240 Briarfield Blvd. Maumee, OH 43537



