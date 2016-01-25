Deadline soon approaching to get your dog license - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Deadline soon approaching to get your dog license

By WTOL Staff
Connect
Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Connect
LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Dog owners listen up! You have until February 1 to get your dog license.

Not only is it required by law, but it can also help you find your furry friend if they go missing. 

“If that dog bites someone or is injured, we want to make sure we get that rightful owner contacted immediately,” said Lucas County Auditor Anita Lopez.

She says the public's safety is her biggest concern. And if you don't register your dog by the deadline, the $25 fee will double.

If you were planning to go to the Pet Supplies Plus on Talmadge, Lopez says it did not gather the proper information to issue dog tags and will no longer be able to do so.

“Pet Supplies Plus is an agent of the auditor's, so they're required by law on my behalf to sell license's. Citizens are paying the dog licenses fee because they trust us to gather that information and return their dog if something were to happen. But if the vendor does not gather information they cannot continue to do business,” said Lopez.

The auditor’s office is also looking for the owners that were issued these four dog tag numbers: 

  • 16-05658
  • 16-05659
  • 16-05660
  • 16-05661 

They are urging them to come forward so their information can be registered.

The auditor's office has more than 20 vendors that sell tags in Lucas County. Here are some of those locations:  

  • Babette's Grooming Salon: 1476 Alexis Rd. Toledo, OH 43612 
  • Canine Care & Control: 410 S. Erie St. Toledo, OH 43604 
  • Downtown License Bureau: 1600 Madison Ave. Toledo, OH 43604 
  • Everything for Pets: 2674 Woodville Rd. Northwood,OH 43619  
  • Gladieux Do It Best: 5120 Navarre Ave. Oregon, OH 43616 
  • Heatherdowns License Bureau: 4460 Heatherdowns Blvd. Toledo, OH
  • Island Variety: 722 Dearborn St. Toledo, OH 43605 
  • Market Place West License Bureau: 3606 W. Sylvania Ave. Toledo, OH 43623 
  • Oregon License Bureau: 3016 Navarre Ave. Oregon, OH 43616 
  • Pet Supplies Plus:
    • 849 W. Alexis Rd. Toledo, OH 43612
    • 5315 Airport Hwy. Toledo, OH 43615 
    • 6926 W. Central Ave. Toledo, OH 43617  
  • Sylvania License Bureau: 4900 N. McCord Rd. Sylvania, OH 43560  
  • The Andersons: 
    • 530 Illinois Ave. Maumee, OH  43537  
    • 4701 Talmadge Rd. Toledo, OH 43623 
  • Titgemeier's: 701 Western Ave. Toledo, OH 43609 
  • Toledo Humane Society: 827 Illinois Ave. Maumee, OH 43537 
  • Total Pet Care: 
    • 2814 Glendale Ave. Toledo, OH 43614  
    • 3240 Briarfield Blvd. Maumee, OH 43537 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly