Toledo police officer on restricted duty after OVI arrest

A Toledo police officer is on restricted duty after being arrested for driving under the influence.

Douglas Schwab, 32, was arrested Friday after he was pulled over in Toledo. Further details of the arrest are unknown.

Schwab became a Toledo cop in 2013.

Police Spokesman Lt. Joe Heffernan says Schwab will remain on restricted duty while his case goes through Toledo Municipal Court.

