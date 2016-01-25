Two officers injured in downtown Toledo crash

Two Toledo police officers were injured in a crash Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the intersection of Michigan and Monroe in Downtown Toledo just after 5 p.m. after another driver ran a red light, hitting the patrol SUV.

Both officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The other driver involved received a ticket for the traffic violation.

