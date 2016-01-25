James Taylor coming to the Huntington Center; Tickets on sale Feb. 5

James Taylor and his All-Star Band are coming to the Huntington Center on May 28.



Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone at 800-745-3000.



James Taylor has won five Grammy awards and has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame.



Over the course of his career, Taylor has sold more than 100 million albums - earning gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards for classics ranging from "Sweet Baby James" in 1970 to "October Road" in 2002.

