Toledo police search for three men involved in morning robbery - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police search for three men involved in morning robbery

By Kate Albright, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Police Department is looking for three men involved in a north Toledo robbery.

Officers were called to the Fairfield Inn on Benore Road off Alexis just before 5 Monday morning. 

Police say the men were not armed, and no one was hurt.

It’s unknown what the men stole from the inn. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly