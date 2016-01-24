BG church group home after being stuck on PA turnpike in blizzard

Members of the group brushing their teeth

Imagine being stuck on a bus with 65 people on the Pennsylvania Turnpike for thirty hours in the middle of a blizzard.

That's what happened to a group of local travelers this weekend.

The weary group from St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Bowling Green returned home on Sunday afternoon from their adventure just before 3:00 p.m.

Their journey began on Thursday night at 9:00, a trip to Washington D.C. for the March for Life anti-abortion rally.

They left for Bowling Green on Friday afternoon right after the event but didn't get far.

The powerful storm halted the bus on the turnpike at 1:00 early Saturday morning.

"The worst part was probably not knowing when the people were going to come and get us," said Emaline Westrick.

The hours dragged on.

Snow began piling up around the bus.

Some were able to nap.

Others went outside to brush their teeth.

Eventually the group ran out of food.

The National Guard showed up with MRE's: meals ready to eat.

But then things got even worse.

"The toilets started backing up. Ran out of toilet paper. It was an incredible experience," said Larry Roush.

If there was a hero on this smelly trip it was bus driver Linwood Nealy, who got his passengers home safely.

Despite the hardship, Mr. Nealy says the kids were a nice, patient group.

"It was something that you have to be cautious with. It wasn't really as bad. We had to stop. We stopped during the hardest time," said Mr. Nealy.

The bus finally started rolling again early on Sunday morning.

So what bonded everybody together during the ordeal?

"We prayed together, we laughed together, we talked together and we talked about coming back next year," said Peter Range.

Yet another example of how the worst of times can bring out the best in people.

