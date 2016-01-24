Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - January 24, 2016

This week on Leading Edge, Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) joins Jerry to discuss topics that include: young graduates and the housing market, multi-employee pension plans, why she voted 'yes' to stricter screening of refugees in the U.S., and solutions to the prospect of toxic algae in Toledo's water source in 2016.

Kaptur is the senior-most woman in the U.S. House of Representatives and in her sixteenth term. She serves the ninth district of Ohio and is seeking a seventeenth term as congresswoman for Ohio.

Stay tuned to all three segments to hear more about her views on the recession and upcoming presidential election.

