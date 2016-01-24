MVHS hosts 47th Antiques Show to benefit Wolcott House Museum

Sunday is the last day to peruse the Maumee Valley Historical Society's 47th annual Antiques Show.

The show runs from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. and broke records in tickets Saturday.

Hosted in Hall #2 at the Lucas County Recreational Center, shoppers will have a variety of antiques to look at and purchase.

All ticket sale money goes to the MVHS which donates the sum to the Wolcott House Museum and Complex in Maumee.

Event coordinator Jamie Thomas expects another packed day to complete the weekend.

"Yesterday, we opened the doors and ... nearly to the next building. The line was incredible. We are very fortunate," said Thompson.

During the early hours before Sunday's show opened, he took reporter Maia Belay around a popular booth that showcased artwork, collectibles, and furniture.

"These are not things to buy and put on a shelf. These are things to buy and use and admire also," he said.

Tickets are $7. Parking is free.

