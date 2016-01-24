Fire rips through north Toledo home - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fire rips through north Toledo home

Crews on the scene of the home in north Toledo Crews on the scene of the home in north Toledo
A picture of the house on Burham A picture of the house on Burham
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A fire ripped through a home located on Burnham Avenue in north Toledo.

The fire started around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Two people living at the home called 9-1-1 when they smelled smoke coming from a room upstairs.

Both people were able to escape; one was taken to the hospital.

The extent of injury is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is still unclear.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly