Fire rips through north Toledo home

A picture of the house on Burham

Crews on the scene of the home in north Toledo

A fire ripped through a home located on Burnham Avenue in north Toledo.

The fire started around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Two people living at the home called 9-1-1 when they smelled smoke coming from a room upstairs.

Both people were able to escape; one was taken to the hospital.

The extent of injury is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is still unclear.

