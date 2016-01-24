Magnitude-6.8 earthquake shakes southern Alaska

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-6.8 earthquake hit southern Alaska early Sunday morning.

Residents of capital, Anchorage reported being woken up by the quake around 1:34 a.m. AKST when it hit.

Scattered power outages were also reported.

One man, Ron Barta, said the pictures on the walls of his home shook but no damage was done and everyone remained safe.

Barta, 55, has lived in Anchorage, AK for nearly 10 years.

The National Weather Service says a tsunami is not expected in the aftermath.

