Delta wrestlers hoping for 4th consecutive state championship

Seniors on Delta's wrestling team are in the hunt for their 4th consecutive state championship next month.

"It feels good to get your hand raised. Yeah, you're from Delta, you're trained to get your hand raised at the end of the match.

You're trained to win,” said Delta 285 lbs. wrestler Chance Veller.



In Delta the kids are born to wrestle. This year's team is looking for their fourth straight state championship and for the seniors, they don't know what it's like to not be state champions.

"Fourth year being with these guys, we're a super tough class. I'd say we're one of the toughest classes Delta has had in a while. We've all been placing since freshmen, contributing and we're looking tough this year and looking to do the same thing we've done the past four years," said 132 lbs. wrestler Jake Spiess.



138 lb. Dustin Marteney explained the team's success.

"You just have to stay motivated throughout the season. It's a long, grueling season, I know, it's just tough, it's a grind but in the end you've got to keep your eyes on the prize," said Dustin.

Coach Anthony Carrizales agrees it's a special class.



"These aren't guys just getting their shot, these aren't guys that are just two-three year lettermen, I mean they're four year lettermen that have places in the states from the time they were freshmen and to see them cap off their four year high school career with another state title is something I'd like to see for them," said Coach Carrizales.



The word pride is written on the wall in the wrestling gym at Delta three times.

It's certainly something the kids take to heart.

