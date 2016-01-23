Downtown Findlay fire leaves over two dozen people homeless

Two downtown buildings went up in flames on Friday night in Downtown Findlay.

Over two dozen people who lived in second floor apartments are now homeless because of the spectacular fire that broke out in the 200-Block of Main Street.



Almost immediately, the two buildings became encased in ice because of the freezing temperatures outside.



Stiff winds out of the north fanned the flames.



"It was pushing this fire to the south. We were doing our best to get ahead of it but wind was the big factor," said Chief Joshua Eberle.



Flames broke out in a second floor apartment and quickly spread into attic areas of other apartments.



Twenty eight people from eleven families have been displaced, people like Michael Riashi, who has moved in with a friend.



"I got a knock on my door. Fire department was here. I really didn't know there was a fire until they showed up. Got out. That was that. I don't think there's much hope for anything inside," said Mr. Riashi.

The ground floor of one building is home to a mortgage company, the other a pawn shop.

Both are damaged.

Meanwhile, the American Red Cross is helping fire victims.

"They're emotionally tired. They're trying to figure out what their next steps are," said Steven Coots of the Red Cross.

Chief Eberle says no cause for the fire has been determined yet.

Firefighters can't get inside the buildings to investigate because of serious structural damage. They are interviewing the people who lived there however.

