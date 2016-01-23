Police seek help identifying Findlay carryout robber

Findlay police are on the lookout for the person who robbed a carryout in Findlay earlier this month.



Surveillance video shows the robber entering Thunderbird Drive-Thru on January 14th and then robbing the cashier at gunpoint.



After the cashier handed over some money, the robber took off.



If anyone has information about the suspect, they are asked to call Findlay Police at 419-424-7150.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.