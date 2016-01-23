Toledo Fire Department to quietly honor fallen firefighters on two-year anniversary

This Tuesday marks two years since Toledo Firefighters Stephen Machcinksi and Jamie Dickman lost their lives while fighting a fire on Magnolia St. in north Toledo.

Now, the Toledo Fire Department is making plans to mark the anniversary.

WTOL has been told the fire department will not have any formal ceremonies but will observe the anniversary in other ways.

For instance, all TFD members that wear a badge will cover it with the black memorial band on Tuesday and a special announcement will be made over the radio system at 3:03 p.m. on Tuesday.

In addition, there will be a formal mass for Dickman and Machcinski on January 27th at St. Patrick’s Historic Church at 5:30 p.m.

