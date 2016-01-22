Week one in Russell Adkins trial wraps up

Week one of the trial for Russell Adkins has wrapped. He's the man accused of murdering Dana Rosendale more than 30 years ago.

This week the jury heard from several of the prosecution's key witnesses. On Monday, we'll hear from the defense team.

WTOL 11’s Vanessa Fays was in the courtroom all week. She says is was a long first week in the case.

TIMELINE: The case of Dana Rosendale

Days one and two of the trial, the prosecution called several witnesses to the stand, including retired officers, EMTs, and friends or family of Dana.

When those first responders who were on scene that night took the stand, the prosecution wanted their thoughts on whether or not Russell's story about Dana falling out of the car was possible.

"She only had two other injuries on her body, which were the size of a quarter, one on her ankle and one on her elbow,” said Ronald Billings.

Back in 1982, Billings was an EMT for the Northwood Fire Department. He responded to the scene when Dana was found on the side of Tracy Road.

He finished his testimony on day two of court by saying, "Those small injuries weren't the same as falling out of a car at any mile per hour.”

The defense proceeded to cross examine Billings, pressing the issue of how his reports have since been disposed of, but he said with a case like this he's confident in his memory.

“It is one case that I never forgot, I remembered everything. There's only a few cases in my history with the Northwood Fire Department that I remember everything, and that is one of them,” he said.

The prosecution also called former Northwood Detective Robert Bratton to the stand. He also responded to the scene on September 5, 1982, and questioned Russell.

“(He) stated that he was driving south and saw something in the roadway, so he turned around, he went back, and here was this lady in the roadway,” said Bratton.

But that story didn't line up with other people's stories, so when Bratton questioned Adkins again, “He came right out of the gate and told me that she, the victim, was in his car, and all of a sudden, he heard his car, his motor and stuff a lot more clear. Well, that's when the door opened, and she fell out of the car."

And Adkins has maintained that story ever since.

On Thursday, the jury then heard from Lucas County deputy Coroner Dr. Diana Scala-Barnett. She's the one who performed Dana's second autopsy, after her body was exhumed. She hit on some key points; why the manner of death changed, and why they believe that Russell's story about Dana falling out of the car isn't the true.

“Undetermined is a manner that can be changed, much easier than another manner,” she said in court.

And that's exactly what happened when Dana's body was exhumed, and Dr. Scala-Barnett performed the second autopsy. She said after the bones were cleaned, she could see three major fractures on the skull, caused by blows to the head. The defense argued that if someone had hit her with a weapon, there should be blood. But Dr. Barnett said not necessarily.

“You have to have a source of the blood to get on the weapon, and you saw it, there's not lacerations there,” said Barnett.

The prosecution's argument regarding Adkins's story is that Dana didn't have road rash, which Dr. Barnett says she would have had if she really did fall out of a moving vehicle. The defense questioned her about this in their cross examination, saying that abrasions would only be on the part of the body that hit the pavement.

When asked, “If only one part comes in contact with the pavement, that will be the part that has the abrasion?” Barnett replied, “It's impossible for one part of your body to come in contact with pavement. When you have such a long body surface, and you have the pavement, when you fall out of a car, you don't stop in one place and get one abrasion."

Court will be back in session Monday, where we’ll hear from the defense's witnesses.

Stay with WTOL 11 and Vanessa Fays for the latest in the court.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.