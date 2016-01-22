BGPD ask for help in solving 2013 murder

The Bowling Green Police Department is asking for help in solving a murder that happened back in 2013.

According to our media partner the Sentinel-Tribune, BG police have a $10,000 reward on the table for anyone with information leading to a prosecution in the case of Dawn Glanz, who police say was murdered in 2013.

Glanz was a retired Bowling Green State University professor. Police say she died from a sharp blow to her head back on May 9, 2013 inside her home. She was 66-years-old when she passed away.

Her husband, Robert Brown, was questioned by police, but police have no suspects in this case so far.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-352-0077.

