New standards coming for Ohio police

New standards are coming for police departments across the state of Ohio.

The new requirements were developed by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board. The board is a task force created over the summer to help strengthen community and police relations.

WTOL 11 spoke to the Toledo Police Department about the changes.

"We're a little above the curve here in Toledo. We're already a nationally accredited police department. And the standards that we already set for ourselves have always met or exceeded what we've seen from the state," said Lt. Joe Heffernan, PIO for TPD.

The use of force, deadly use of force, and recruitment and hiring are the areas the board want police departments to beef up.

For TPD, those three areas already align with what the state plans to standardize.

"We already have a policy on our use of force, which is at the national standards level through CALEA, which I assume is going to be basically what the state is going to be modeling their new standards after," said Heffernan.

Creating a diverse workforce is also already a priority. Heffernan says while some departments may face hardships as a result of the changes, TPD has someone dedicated to making sure they're meeting the national standards. He says that puts them at or above what the Ohio minimum standards will be right now.

According to Heffernan, there is real value in having minimum standards across the state.

"Statewide we believe it's probably a good thing. It raises the bar, and that's always a good thing for not only police officers, but the community," said Heffernan.

The goal is to have all police departments certified by March of 2017.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.