Toledo Walleye help collect bottled water for residents of Flint, MI

Hockey night in Toledo became helping night in Toledo Friday.

A blue container at the Walleye game at the Huntington Center became a lifeline for the residents of Flint, MI.

ISOH/IMPACT was collecting bottled water to help a city in the midst of a water crisis.

Donations came from people like Abi Ovacek.

"To help the people of Michigan because we need water to live," said Ovacek.

Robert Ruse brought water because he learned what it's like not to have clean water flowing from his tap.

"I think so. We could feel it here at home just over a year ago. There was a lot of people who stepped up to help Toledo. We thought we'd do a little something for Flint," said Ruse.

This isn't the first time the Walleye have partnered with ISOH/IMPACT and fans have stepped forward like they have in the past.

"They definitely have. We have very generous fans and they always like to help when the call is asked," said Andi Roman of the Walleye.

Water donations will be accepted at the Saturday and Sunday night Walleye games.

