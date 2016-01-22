Investigation into Downtown Findlay fire continues

Firefighters in Findlay were busy Friday night, battling a fire at two downtown buildings.

Crews were called out to the fire on the 200 block of N. Main St., where businesses and an apartment building stand, around 6:22 p.m.

Center Street and Main Street were blocked off as crews worked to contain the blaze.

Over two dozen people living in the second floor apartments are now homeless, with some being assisted by the Red Cross.

Findlay fire investigator Matt Picket says his investigation of the fire continues.

He says he is not treating the fire as suspicious and still has to meet with insurance companies to compare notes before issuing a cause.

Picket says none of the buildings had code violations that had been brought the the attention of the fire department.

A Findlay Fire Aerial truck was damaged when ice built up in the tower of the truck, and has been taken out of service and sent back the manufacturer in Columbus.

Picket says Findlay and Fostoria Firefighters poured between 8 and 9 million gallons of water on the blaze.

He says a fire watch crew remained on the scene Monday, while a contractor boards up the building.

United Way of Hancock County has set up a fund for victims of the apartment fire. Donate here.

