Popular Toledo restaurant empty after liquidation auction

People in the community were bargain hunting on Friday morning in east Toledo, a month after a local restaurant abruptly closed its doors.

Forrester's on the River at the Docks closed its doors in late December. Everything from ovens to pictures, as well as appliances and decor found new homes at the liquidation auction.

“I wasn't expecting this kind of a turnout. I thought the cold weather and it being on a Friday morning was going to keep people away, but I was very wrong, it is a very crowded place," said auction attendee John Carroll.

People filled the booths, kitchen, and hallways, ticking off items they deemed worthy to raise a hand for.

Carroll owns Phone and Game Source in Bowling Green. He was fishing for a deal, but not in the kitchen.

"I was looking for office supplies and things around the office that we needed to keep up on. There are a couple of things I'm interested in bidding. I lost a couple bids, but that's the nature of an auction I guess," he said.

But it wasn’t just business related items that people were after. Travis Rector was shopping for his home.

"It's cool, there's a lot of interesting stuff, so there's a lot of cool pictures and just a lot of different things here. I’m just kinda taking it all in,” said Rector.

The liquidation sale happened as another business liquidation sale is happening in Toledo. Prices are slashed at the former Grand Plaza Hotel liquidation sale that ends this month.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.